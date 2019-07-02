WCLU

Two arrested in Glasgow after traffic stop

Glasgow Police arrested two people from Louisville after a traffic stop June 19.

Authorities say an officer conducted a traffic stop on New Glasgow Road when he confirmed the driver Jackie Hall did not have a valid license.

Police say officers searched the vehicle and located methamphetamine, marijuana, counterfeit money, social security cards and several other pieces of mail that did not belong to anyone in the car.

Jackie Hall, of Louisville, was arrested and charged with display of illegal and/ or altered registration plate; failure to wear a seat belt; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense; no registration plates; no registration receipt; no operator’s license; first degree possession of a controlled substance, first offense (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of stolen mail; first degree criminal possession of a forged instrument; possession of marijuana; and tampering with physical evidence.

A passenger in the vehicle was also arrested and charged with several offenses. Brandi Wooten, of Louisville, was arrested and charged with first degree possession of a controlled substance, first offense (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia; theft of identity of another without consent; possession of stolen mail; and first degree criminal possession of forged instrument.

Wooten and Hall were lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.

