Earl D. Williams, 91, of Glasgow, died Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Glenview Health Care in Glasgow. He was born in Barren County the son of the late Joe and Nora Thomas Williams. His wife was the late Bernice Louise Kinslow Williams. Mr. Williams was a former carpenter and farmer, most recently employed by Kenway Construction. He was a member of the Dover Baptist Church.

Survivors include a daughter, Pam Powell (Bobby) of Alvaton; granddaughter, Tonya Leifheit (Howard) of Florence, KY; grandson, Greg Powell of Auburn, KY; 3 great-grandchildren, Drew Fulton (Michelle), Kapreshia Powell and Reggie Powell; 2 great-great-grandchildren, Avianna Schoo and Adalee Fulton; 2 sisters, Rosa Mae Hurt (Thomas) and Juanita Smith of Glasgow; 2 brothers-in-law; 1 sister-in-law and several nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by 3 brothers, Ben, Cee and Joe Williams, Jr.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Wednesday, July 10th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Happy Valley Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5pm until 8pm and Wednesday morning until time for the service.