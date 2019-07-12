0 Shares

Alvis York, 80, of Glasgow, died Thursday, July 11, 2019 at NHC Healthcare. Alvis was the son of the late Cleo Johnny Lewis York and Alma Effie Serena Broaddus York. He was a hard-working family man and a courier for T. J. Samson Hospital where he was employed for 33 years.

Survived by his wife, Sue Likens York; son, Louie (Cathy) York; daughter, Bonnie Ragle; grandchildren, Becky (Jeffery) Wooten, Jeremy Ragle, Ashley and Chad Russell; great-grandchildren, Malaykay and Kelsey Russell and Jason Wooten; 1 brother, Larry (Diane) York and 1 sister, Cordie Eden all of Glasgow. He was preceded in death by 4 brothers, Bill, Jim, Freddie and Clifford Cleo York and a sister, Jane Dickerson.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Sunday at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 2pm until 8pm and Sunday morning from 8am until service time.