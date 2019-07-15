0 Shares

Ader Louvern Akers, 90, Cave City, died Sunday, July 14, 2019 at her residence. A native of Barren County, she was a daughter of the late James Logan Glass and Zora Ellen Jennings Glass. She was a retired employee of Glasgow Foods and had been attending United Faith Independent Church.

Survivors include three children: Brenda Shugart, Danny Akers and wife Kim, and Stevie Akers; seven grandchildren: Jessie Shugart (Lisa), Jason Akers (Jessica), Jeremy Akers (Crystal), Jimmy LaRose, Johnny LaRose (Shelly), Shawna Akers, and Jacob Akers (Jodi); several great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Samuel Barlow Akers; one daughter, Wanda LaRose; one sister, Louise Davis; five brothers: Rollin Glass, Jack Glass, Donald Glass, Paul Glass, and Stanley Glass.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Wednesday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Happy Valley Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be after 11 am Tuesday at the funeral home.