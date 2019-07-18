0 Shares

Mrs. Roxie “Devada” Ward Smith, age 81, passed away on July 17, 2019 after a extended illness. She was born on November 19, 1937 in Barren County Kentucky. She graduated from WKU and began a 34-year teaching career at Happy Valley Elementary School in Glasgow, KY and spent later years in Hendersonville, TN.

Devada is survived by daughter, Melinda Smith Keffer; one granddaughter, Kathryn Keffer Carver; sister, Mary Jane Hall and Marie Ward; niece, Marae Geralds, nephews, Charles Meeks and Shane Smith; and other extended family members.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Donald L. Smith and parents, Rev. Walter Ward and Hettie Miller Ward, along with her beloved siblings.

Visitation with family will be from 5-8pm Thursday, July 18, 2018 at Hendersonville Funeral Home. A graveside service will be Friday at 10:30am at Martinsville Baptist Church Cemetery in Oakland, Kentucky.

Family would like to extend a special thank to the facility and staff at NHC Hendersonville.