0 Shares

James T. “J.T.” Riddle, 69, of Glasgow, died Wednesday, July 24, 2019 surrounded by family. Born in Albany, KY, he was the son of the late Aaron C. and Ella Mae Burchett Riddle. J. T. was retired and a former employee of the United States Dept. of Agriculture. He was a member of Caveland Church.

Survivors include two daughters, Sherry Lynn Sisk and Tonya Jo Watts (John) both of Bowling Green; two grandchildren, Brandon Venture of Louisville and Kaylee Young of Bowling Green; three great-grandchildren; four sisters, Jodi Lingo (Al), Margie Lowhorn, Phyllis Ferguson (Tommy) and Sally Taylor (Don) all of Glasgow. He is also survived by nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and was loved by all. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Wesley Riddle.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Sunday, July 28th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 2:00PM until 8:00PM and Sunday morning until time for the service.