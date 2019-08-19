0 Shares

Gayle Ross Proffitt, age 83, of Glasgow, died Sunday, August 18, 2019 at T.J. Samson Community Hospital. He was born on December 1, 1935 in Lamb, Kentucky to the late Clarence Proffitt and the late Banna Smith Proffitt. He was a farmer and a member of Dry Fork Church of Christ.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Helen Proffitt; one son, Ricky Proffitt ( Darlene Key), Summer Shade; three daughters, Cindy Proffitt, Nancy Key, Norma Rae (Proffitt) Combs all of Glasgow; one daughter in law, Kim Proffitt-Burks; one brother, Bobby Proffitt (Janice), Louisville; one brother in law, Charlie Strode, Tompkinsville; the mother of his children, Francis Phillips; several step children, four grandchildren and one great granddaughter also survive. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Dixie Strode and one son, Tim Proffitt.

Funeral Services will be 1:00 PM Tuesday, August 20th at A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home. Visitation will be 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM, Monday, August 19th and 9:00 AM until time for services at the funeral home. Burial will be in Neal Cemetery