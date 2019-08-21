0 Shares

Faye Benedict, 91, of Glasgow, entered into rest Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at her home. Born June 13, 1928 in Metcalfe County, she was the daughter of the late Buford and Pauline Stephens Hamilton. Faye was baptized in the Baptist church and was employed by Sorenson Manufacturing where she retired. Faye is now reunited with her husband, Leon Benedict; two sons, Robert “Sonny” Benedict and Joe Mike Benedict and a granddaughter, Sonya Jo Hogan.

She is survived and will be missed by her two daughters, Leona (Gary) Norris of Glasgow and Barbara (Rick) Clayton of Brandenburg; 3 granddaughters, Felicia (Joe) Montgomery of Lucas, Marchelle (David) Forish of Lexington and Anna (Ray) Whited of Brandenburg; 1 grandson, Michael (Jennifer) Benedict of Ft. Walton Beach, FL; 8 great-grandchildren, Jessica (Paul) Henry of Glasgow, Taylor and Colton Montgomery of Lucas, Kodi and David Forish of Lexington, Emily Benedict of Ft. Walton Beach, Ryan Bruner and Miranda Medley of Brandenburg and 1 great-great-grandson, Weston Henry of Glasgow.

Funeral services will be 3:00 PM Saturday, August 24th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Happy Valley Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be on Saturday from 11:00 AM until 3:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contribution be made to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation at www.macular.org.