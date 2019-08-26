0 Shares

Kathy Summers Anderson, age 65 of Sunfish, KY, departed this life on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at her residence. The Butler County native was born on December 11, 1953 to the late Preston and Bessie Costello Garner. She was married to J.C. Anderson, who survives.

Kathy was a homemaker and a member of Wingfield United Baptist Church.

Besides her husband, she leaves to honor her memory– one son, Robert Summers, Jr. (Miranda) of Rhoda; two daughters, Angela Summers Hartz (Jeff Basham) of Sunfish and Christy Stith (David) of Elizabethtown; seven grandchildren, Zachary Garrison, Madison Summers, Kaley Hartz, Danielle Hartz, Caden Campbell, Robbie Summers and Easton Summers; and one sister, Ann Davis (Johnny) of Chalybeate. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert Summers.

Funeral Services for Kathy Anderson will be Tuesday at 11 am at the Patton Funeral Home in Brownsville, Interment will be in Wingfield Church Cemetery. Visitation begins Monday at 1 pm.Memorial contributions may be made to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.