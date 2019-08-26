0 Shares

Peggy Jean Childers Hayes, 57, of Mammoth Cave passed away there at 2:29 AM Saturday Aug. 24, 2019. The Jefferson County native was a landscaper for Josco Landscaping and a member of Kyrock United Baptist Church. She was a daughter of the late William Wallace “Wally” Childers and Evelyn Pauline Dodson Childers. She was preceded in death by a brother, Terry Lee Childers. Surviving are two daughters, Shanuel Kara Meredith (Tommy) of Lincoln and Carrie Anne Hayes (Corey) of Mammoth Cave; two sisters, Penny Highbaugh (Ricky) of Bee Spring and Toni Kay Nelson (Kenny) of Mammoth Cave; a brother, Perry Jo Childers (Debbie) of Mammoth Cave; four grandchildren, Rebecca, Shawn, Sophie and Remington; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services for Peggy Jean Childers Hayes will be held at 2:00 PM Tuesday at Gravil Funeral Home with burial to follow in Hill Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be 3-8 PM Monday and after 9:00 AM Tuesday.