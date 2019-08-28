Glasgow man arrested on rape, sexual abuse charges

560 Shares

A Glasgow man is behind bars on charges rape, sodomy, incest, and sexual abuse of a minor after an investigation by the Barren County Sheriff’s Office. On Tuesday at approximately 3:37 pm,

Barren County Sheriff’s Detective Adam Bow arrested 65 year old Billy Ray Goode of Glasgow.

Goode was charged with: Rape 1st degree- Victim under 12 years of age, Sodomy 1st Degree- Victim under 12 years of age, Incest Victim under 12 years of age, and Sexual Abuse 1st degree Victim Under 12 years of Age.

The arrest follows an investigation of a complaint that Detective Bow had received that Goode had sexually assaulted a family member that is under the age of 12 years old.