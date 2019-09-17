31-W Bypass in Bowling Green begins construction Sept. 23

0 Shares

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (Sept. 16, 2019) – A major facility project by Bowling Green Municipal Utilities will create a long-term lane closure on the U.S. 31-W Bypass in Bowling Green beginning Sept. 23. The lane closure will be between Park Street and State Street. The closure is expected to last up to 60 days and will take place in the right northbound lane.

Motorists should expect extra congestion and slow moving traffic during this time period particularly during peak travel times.

There will also be a two-week complete closure of a section of the U.S. 31-W Bypass in that area at a later date. More information about that closure will be released once details are known.