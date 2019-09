0 Shares

WINNERS LIST for Friday, September 27, 2019

Little Caesars Morning Trivia- Sharon Gilson

Dairy Queen Cake- Kevin Beaty

Greer’s Rose Bud- Tinsley Neagle

Houchens Lucky Name Program- Louise Landrum

Person of the Day- Eddie Russell (50th Birthday this Sunday)

Taste of Texas- Eugenia Vaughn