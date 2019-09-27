0 Shares

Marjorie Ellen (Yates) Word, 85, of Glasgow passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019 at NHC Health Care in Glasgow. Marjorie was born in Glasgow the daughter of the late John and Leon Barbour Yates.

She married Harry Word in 1957 and they were blessed with 62 years of marriage.

Marjorie was a graduate of Glasgow High School and was retired from Production Credit Association after a 35-year career as a bookkeeper. She and Harry shared a love for their church, Siloam Baptist. Through the years, Marjorie served with the youth program, VBS, Senior breakfast, taught Sunday school and worked with Senior’s ministry.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by 3 siblings, Jimmy Yates, Lita Yates McDaniel and John Yates, Jr. Survivors include her husband Harry; a daughter Leigh Ann Hogston (David) of Jacksonville Beach, FL; two granddaughters, Jordyn and Ashton Dooley; a niece Beverly Cary Vance (Donnie) of Glasgow and many more nieces and nephews she loved.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Sunday, September 29th at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 2:00 PM until 8:00 PM and Sunday morning until time for the service.