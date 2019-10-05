Two arrested for stolen tools

0 Shares

On Thursday, Deputy Mike Burton with the Metcalfe County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to a theft complaint on Randolph Summer Shade Road. The property owner reported the theft of approximately $3000 worth of tools and knives.

Through investigation, Deputy Burton was able to develop two suspects in the theft. Deputy Burton later located the suspects at a residence on West Scrivener Road in Barren County. Deputy Burton was able to recover several of the stolen tools at this location and return them to the owner.

James P. Ballard and Zackary S. Williams were placed under arrest and transported to the Barren County Jail. Both Ballard and Williams were charged with Receiving Stolen Property (Under $10,000)

Deputy Burton was assisted by Barren County Sheriff’s Office Detective Adam Bow and Deputy Tyler Maxey.

BALLARD

WILLIAMS