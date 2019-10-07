BGMU project to close portion of US 31W in Bowling Green

1 Shares

A BGMU utility project will close a portion of the US 31W Bypass in Bowling Green. The project could cause delays, according to Kentucky Transportation officials.

A portion of US 31W in Bowling Green will close soon.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the two-week closure is due to a Bowling Green Municipal Utilities utility facility project. The bypass will be completely closed between Park Street and State Street beginning Monday, Oct. 14 at approximately 10 a.m.

The signed detour will utilize KY 234 (Fairview Avenue and E. Sixth Avenue), and U.S. 68 (Kentucky Street). While this closure may impact those travelling to healthcare facilities in the area, a detour will be available. Motorists should allow extra travel time as the distance and extra traffic volume on the detour route could cause delays, according to the KYTC.