Bryan Ray Martin, 43, Scottsville, passed away Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at the Medical Center at Bowling Green. Born June 8, 1976 in Glasgow, he was a son of Eugene R. Martin and the late Jennie Sue Ballard Martin.

Bryan was a graduate of Barren County High School and was of the Baptist faith. He had worked in fiber optic construction for A & C Communications.

Survivors include two sons: Gage Martin and his fiancée Caitlyn Brown of Glasgow and Konner Martin of Scottsville; his father Eugene Ray Martin and his fiancée Wanda Rich of Scottsville; one brother, Greg Martin and wife Tina of Bowling Green; two nephews: Cody Tomes (Emi) and Blake Martin (Allie) both of Bowling Green; his maternal grandmother, Emma Lee Ballard of Glasgow; several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Locust Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be after 4 pm Thursday at the funeral home.