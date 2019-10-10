0 Shares

Linda Sue Hester, 68, of Glasgow, passed away peacefully at her residence on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. She was born in San Diego, California to the late Frances Janice Rios and Alberto Soriano Susa. She relocated to Glasgow, Kentucky in 1969.

Linda received a degree in Business Administration from Western Kentucky University. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, a retired Human Resources Manager at Tyson/SKF Industries in Glasgow, and a lifelong member of St. Helen’s Catholic Church.

Linda is survived by her son, Mark Hester and wife Rebeckah of Richmond, IN, and daughter, Brandi Hamilton and husband Jeremy Hamilton of Hebron, KY; grandchildren, Bryson Hester, Braxton Hester, Peyton Janowiecki, Nash Hamilton, and Willow Hamilton; sisters, Beverly Craig and Nelda Provancha; brother, Mark Rios, and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her late parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Mike Rios, and a sister Christine Cobb.

Ms. Hester requested to be cremated. Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home and St. Helen’s Catholic Church will provide the Celebration of Life Memorial Service on Sunday, October 13, 2019. Visitation will begin at 1:00P.M. with the service following at 2:30P.M.. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to a St. Jude Memorial Fund in her name at http://giftfunds.stjude.org/lindasuehester or by mailing a check to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 with “In memory of Linda Hester” in the description.