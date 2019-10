0 Shares

William “Billy” Bunch Jr. age 84 of Glasgow passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Metcalfe Health Care in Edmonton. He was the son of the late William and Ebie Groce Bunch.

He is survived by his wife Juanita Jessie Bunch of Edmonton. One daughter Donna Bontempt of Hudson, Florida and a grandson Christopher Miller of Florida.

Graveside services will be held 11:00 AM Saturday at Neals Chapel Cemetery in Barren County.