Burley Brown, 93, of Tompkinsville passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at the Barren County Nursing & Rehabilitation in Glasgow. He was born on November 18, 1925, the son of the late Clarence and Elizabeth

(Cleary) Brown. He is preceded in death by his wife, Martha Louise Howard, who passed away on February 4, 2011. Burley was a member of the Mt. Gilead Church of Christ. He worked as the manager of Hidden Hills Country Club and was an avid UK basketball fan.

He is survived by two daughters, Diana Walden and husband Joe of Glasgow, and Donna Lyon and husband Ronnie of Tompkinsville; three sons, Dale Brown and wife Mary of Greenbrier, Douglas Brown and wife Shelia of Knoxville, and Danny Brown and wife Betty of Georgia; one brother, Clurie Brown of Tompkinsville; three sisters, Beatrice McPherson of Burkesville, Edith McPherson of Louisville, and Gerene Garmon and husband Bob of Tompkinsville; eleven grandchildren, Cynthia Brooks, JD Walden, Holly York, Cody Brown, Jesse Brown, Casey Brown, Barrett Brown, Payton Brown, Parker Brown, Erica Brumitte, and Amy Lyon; sixteen great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild on the way.

In addition to his spouse and his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Floyd Brown and Waymon Brown.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm Sunday, October 27, 2019, at Anderson-Bartley Funeral Home in Tompkinsville with burial in Mt. Gilead Cemetery. John Osgathorpe will officiate the service.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019, from 5:00 pm – 9:00 pm and Sunday morning, October 27, 2019, from 8:00 am until time for the service at Anderson-Bartley Funeral Home in Tompkinsville.

Alternate expressions of sympathy may be made to the Mt. Gilead Cemetery or TJ Hospice Care at Anderson-Bartley Funeral Home, in memory of Arlie Burley Brown.