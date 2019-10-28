Margaret Louise Brown (updated)

0 Shares

Margaret Louise Brown, 89, of Horse Cave, KY died Sunday, October 27, 2019 at the Medical Center at Scottsville. Born in Barren County she was the daughter of the late Stanley Raymond Brown and Mary Pauline Greer Brown. Ms. Brown was the manager of the former St. Charles Kitchen and had worked for R. R. Donnelley & Sons. She attended the Horse Cave Christian Church and loved to travel.

Survivors include her brother, Billy “Buck” Brown and wife Patty of Glasgow; 4 nieces, Kim Durham and husband Tim, Pam Bray and husband Junior, Janet Harp and husband Jeff and Bethany Matthews and husband Mason. Several beloved great nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved stepmother who helped to raise her, Laura Jones Brown.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Wednesday, October 30th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 11:00 AM until 2:00 PM.