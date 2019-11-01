Carolyn Sue Perkins Emmert, age 58, of Edmonton, died Thursday, October 31st, 2019 at her residence. She was born in Glasgow on August 28th, 1961 to the late Jerry Perkins and the late Susan (Hanky) Perkins. She was a devoted wife, mother and friend. She was a member of First Church of the Nazarene in Glasgow. Most recently, she was a homemaker but previously employed at Walmart and Winn Dixie.

She is survived by her loving husband, Scott Royce Emmert; two daughters, Jacquline Danielle Hunt, Brandi Lee Emmert; three grandchildren, Allanea D. Cox, Layla S. Hunt, Kyndle L. Passmore; mother in law, Bonnie S. Bartley; aunt in law, Barbara A. Abston; brother, Steve Perkins.

The family has chosen cremation and no services are scheduled at this time. A.F. Crow & Son funeral home has been entrusted with arrangements.