O’Neal resigns as Ambulance Service Corp. executive director

Barren-Metcalfe Ambulance Service Executive Director Charlie O’Neal has submitted a letter of resignation to Dr. Joe Middleton. Middleton is the chairperson of the Barren-Metcalfe County Ambulance Service Corporation Board of Directors.

WCLU News received the letter from Brian Pack, the board attorney, Monday afternoon. The letter is rather brief and simply ask that the Board accept O’Neal’s resignation.

O’Neal did not have a comment when WCLU News reached out to him about the letter last Friday. If the resignation is accepted, O’Neal will resign effective Dec. 31, the letter said.

