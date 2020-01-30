President Griffin: GHS Beta students win awards at state convention

7 Shares

Glasgow High School Beta members pose for a group portrait.

Photo submitted by Glasgow Independent Schools.

GLASGOW, Ky. — Kentucky’s Beta presidency will remain at Glasgow High School.

GHS senior Dinah Miranda passed the torch to newly elected sophomore Waylon Griffin during the recent state convention in Louisville.

“I feel like I kind of just wanted to get a dynasty going with Glasgow presidents,” Griffin said, adding that he met a bunch of new people and liked the fact that they were all there to serve. “It was a great experience.”

Miranda said it was amazing to keep the presidency at Glasgow.

“I was really surprised that our school did it,” she said. “Because when I ran for president, it was kind of the first time somebody won.

“So to know that we had two in a row means a lot to me.”

GHS won several other awards including first place in Show Choir with a mashup of “Wonderwall” and “Bennie and the Jets,” which was arranged by GHS senior Matthew Polson.

“It was a lot of work and a lot of trying stuff and redoing it,” Polson said. “But it was a lot of fun to do that and work on it with (Sarah) Shepherd, our choir director.

“It felt really great because everyone made my arrangement their own and that felt a lot greater to know that something I created really came to life.”

The GHS Show Choir had finished in second place for the past two years.

“I’m really excited that we actually won this year,” Shepherd said. “I’m really proud of my kids.”

The Campaign Skit, which was used to help elect Griffin, received third place. The music and rap was created by GHS senior Benji Shireman, and it was choreographed by senior Juliana Bastien.

GHS also won the following awards: first place, Creative Writing, sophomore Jessica Mansfield; first place, Science, sophomore Caleb West; second place, Social Studies, freshman William Parocai; fourth place, Black and White Photography, senior Jessica Mata; fourth place, Sculpture, sophomore Ella Kate Lawrence; and fifth place, Spanish, junior Estefani Juarez-Ramirez.

“I think it shows how motivated our students are to do well,” said Cassandra Roberts, GHS Beta sponsor. “I’m very proud of the way my students performed.

“Just a lot of talent on display from our kids in addition to their already awesome service in giving back to the community.”

Lee Ann Yonker, GHS Beta co-sponsor, said she was very impressed with the students’ level of independence and dedication to preparing for the competition.

“I was really blown away with the level of student leadership involved in Beta this year.”

This article was submitted and courteously published by WCLU News. WCLU News did not write this story.

