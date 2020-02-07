0 Shares

Stanley Ray Blanton, Jr., 67, Cave City, passed away on Thursday, February 06, 2020 at the Medical Center at Caverna, Horse Cave. He was born in Louisville on December 20, 1952 to the late Stanley Blanton, Sr. He was a sales manager for Implement Sales Company. He enjoyed music and was of the Baptist Faith.

Survivors include his wife, Patricia Ann Dufault Blanton, Cave City; two sons, Ernest Blanton, Bardstown and Jerome Redmond, Glasgow; a daughter, Amanda Martha Marie Grinsteff, North Carolina; brothers, Keith Blanton, Robert Blanton, Billy Blanton, Kevin Blanton; a sister, Paula Montgomery and several grandchildren.

Funeral services will be at 1 PM Monday, February 10th at Bob Hunt Funeral Chapel, Cave City. Cremation to follow the service. Visitation at the funeral home will be on Monday, from 10 AM until time of service.

In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made to the funeral home to assist with funeral expenses. Bob Hunt Funeral Chapel, PO Box 457, Cave City, KY 42127

