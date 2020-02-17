0 Shares

James Lawrence “Jim” Collier, 85, Glasgow, passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020 at his residence. A native of Fayetteville, TN, he was a son of the late Jepp L. Collier and Neil Crane Collier.

Jim earned his BS degree from the University of Tennessee in 1956 where he was a member of the Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity. He taught Science and Agriculture before becoming employed by the Pfizer Corporation as a Pharmaceutical Salesman. It was during his teaching career that he met his future wife Betty Raake; they were married June 18, 1960. During his career with Pfizer, he maintained his interest in the nursery and antique business which would later become his full time profession when he and Betty opened and operated Log Cabin Nursery and Collier’s Antiques in Glasgow. Jim was a long time member of the First Christian Church where he had also served as Elder and Sunday School Teacher.

Survivors include his wife Betty Raake Collier; three children: James Raake “Rock” Collier, Julie Collier, and Robert “Bobby” Barnett; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters: Carolyn C. Gill and Mary Neil Lindstrom.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday at the First Christian Church with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be after 11 am Saturday at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the First Christian Church. Arrangements are entrusted to the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home.

