Matthews honored as a 2020 Kentucky Superintendent of the Year

116 Shares

Bo Matthews, Superintendent of Barren County Schools, engages in an activity with a North Jackson Elementary student during a visit March 18, 2019.

Photo by Brennan Crain/WCLU News.

GLASGOW, Ky. – Barren County Schools’ Superintendent Bo Matthews was recently named as a 2020 Kentucky Superintendent of the Year.

Rhonda Caldwell, Executive Director of the Kentucky Association of School Administrators, presented Matthews with two items at a meeting of the Barren County Board of Education Feb. 18.

The KASA award program started 33 years ago. The application process is extensive and competitive process, but Caldwell said this year set a record for the number of applications received.

“It is a process that is designed to seek out the very best leaders in the state of Kentucky,” Caldwell said. “And, as it’s already been said, your superintendent is one of them.”

Caldwell said Matthews exhibits five main characteristics that make him a top-notch leader. She told the audience he is a leader who models the way; he sets a vision for the school district; he is constantly focusing on improvement; he empowers others; and he is behind the overall success of Barren County Schools.

“I watched him as each of these awards were given tonight, and even though he wasn’t up front giving the speech and the messaging about each of these students, In some way he is behind every single one of those,” Caldwell said, “Encouraging the heart of everyone around him in some manner.”

Matthews was given a hand atop a base. Caldwell said she personally liked to gift a hand as a symbol of leaving a mark.

“So, when I think about the mark you are leaving each and every day, it’s an awesome mark,” Caldwell said.

He was also given a box with a plaque and a compass inside on behalf of KASA. Caldwell said the compass was a symbol of guiding the way.

“I’m just humbled and blessed,” Matthews said. “And, any light that shines on Bo Matthews, it really needs to shine on all the people I work with each and every day in this district. You’re just fantastic people. My cup runneth over.”

Related