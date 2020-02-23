0 Shares

Eva Lee Mills Barnes, 75, of Bowling Green died Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at Morgantown Care and Rehab.

The Warren County native was a daughter of the late Carl and Naomi Wilson Mills and wife of the late Donald R. Barnes I. She is preceded in death by two brothers, Paul and Jessie Mills and one sister, Pauline Ward.

Eva was a member of Victory Baptist Church and a self employed truck driver.

Her survivors include two sons, Donald Barnes II (Ann) and John Derek Barnes (Denise); five grandchildren, Erika Cummings (Randall), Ace Michael Barnes, Amber Barnes Brooks (Kevin), Donny Barnes III (Ciara), Alexis Anderson and Austin Fann. four great grandchildren, Jax, Maddox, Knox and Vivi; four sisters, Barbara Russell (Joe), Linda Caudill (Bob), Kim Morris, Pat Lamastus; three brothers, Roger Mills (Lisa), Kenneth Mills (Bonnie) and Mike Mills; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Feb. 28, 2020 at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Fairview Cemetery. Visitation 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday at the funeral Home

