Grace Kaye Heers, 78, Glasgow, died Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Alive Hospice in Nashville. A native of Lebanon, IN, she was a daughter of the late James D. Lane and Eula Beatrice Smith Lane.

Kaye was a businesswoman with many interests and involvements. She had owned a restaurant and had dealt in real estate for many years. She had helped develop a number of housing complexes with her husband, the late Harold L. “Hal” Heers, Sr. She was a seamstress, an artist, and a dedicated supported of BRAWA. She had been attending Highland Hills Community Church.

Survivors include three children: Harry C. Heers, Randy Scott Heers, and Sandra Lynn Heers; one sister, Diane Estes; two brothers: Bill Lane and Clyde Lane; a special friend and caregiver, Sherry Russell; her special friend of 50 years, Sherry Batson; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by three children: Harold “Hal” Heers, Jr., Julia “Jill” Heers, and Melissa “Missy” Veitch; one sister, Bessie Lane; and one brother, Joe Lane.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be after 2 pm Thursday at the funeral home. Alternate expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to BRAWA.

