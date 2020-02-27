Glasgow man arrested after denying ownership of meth found in child’s bedroom

15 Shares

GLASGOW, Ky. – Glasgow Police responded to a drug complaint at 427 McKenna Street Tuesday.

Police say they made contact with a person at the home. Two other people were inside the house. Police identified one as Stanley Merrell.

In a citation narration, police say they located a package of Traffic cigarettes with a tied baggy of suspected methamphetamine inside. The package of cigarettes was in the top dresser drawer of a child’s room.

The resident of the home stated she did not have custody of her children. Therefore, the children do not live in the home. However, the woman told police “several different people have stayed in that room.”

Merrell was taken into custody despite everyone in the home denying ownership of the meth. He was charged with first degree possession of a controlled substance (second offense).

