Tammy Denise (Scott) Gosnell, age 57 of Austin, Kentucky passed away Friday, February 28, 2020 in Austin, KY due to an automobile accident.

She was born July 15, 1962, a daughter of the late Claude A. Scott and Runell Anderson Howard.

Tammy was a member of Peters Creek Missionary Baptist Church in Lucas, KY and was a homemaker.

She is survived by her husband, Greg Gosnell, of Austin, KY; mother and step father, Runell and Rondal Howard of Gamaliel, KY; daughter, Stephany Gosnell and boyfriend, William Beck, of Fountain Run, KY; brother and sister-in-law, Barry and Shelly Scott of Tompkinsville, KY.

She is preceded in death by her father, Claude Scott.

Funeral service will be held at Peters Creek Missionary Baptist Church at 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 with Bro. Jamie Thompson officiating. Burial to follow at Tracey Methodist Church Cemetery.

Visitation is Monday, 3-8:00 P.M. at Peters Creek Missionary Baptist Church and Tuesday, 9:00 A.M. until service time at 1:00 P.M. at Peters Creek Missionary Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers donations are suggested to help with funeral expenses.

Arrangements under the direction of Fountain Run Funeral Home.

