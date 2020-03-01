Sun. Mar 1st, 2020
March 1, 2020 Henry Royse
Tammy Denise (Scott) Gosnell, age 57 of Austin, Kentucky passed away Friday, February 28, 2020 in Austin, KY due to an automobile accident.

She was born July 15, 1962, a daughter of the late Claude A. Scott and Runell Anderson Howard.

Tammy was a member of Peters Creek Missionary Baptist Church in Lucas, KY and was a homemaker.

She is survived by her husband, Greg Gosnell, of Austin, KY; mother and step father, Runell and Rondal Howard of Gamaliel, KY; daughter, Stephany Gosnell and boyfriend, William Beck, of Fountain Run, KY; brother and sister-in-law, Barry and Shelly Scott of Tompkinsville, KY.

She is preceded in death by her father, Claude Scott.

Funeral service will be held at Peters Creek Missionary Baptist Church at 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 with Bro. Jamie Thompson officiating. Burial to follow at Tracey Methodist Church Cemetery.

Visitation is Monday, 3-8:00 P.M. at Peters Creek Missionary Baptist Church and Tuesday, 9:00 A.M. until service time at 1:00 P.M. at Peters Creek Missionary Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers donations are suggested to help with funeral expenses.

Arrangements under the direction of Fountain Run Funeral Home.

 

