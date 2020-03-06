Louisville man leads KSP on multi-county pursuit

0 Shares

Justin Halcomb, 48, of Louisville, was arrested in Cave City Thursday after leading KSP on a multi-county pursuit.

PHOTO: Barren County Detention Center.

CAVE CITY, Ky. – Kentucky State Police say a Louisville man was apprehended in Cave City after leading a multi-county pursuit Thursday.

A trooper observed a maroon Dodge Ram traveling at a high rate of speed along Interstate 65 near mile marker 53, a news release says. Police later determined Justin J. Halcomb, 48, was driving the car.

Trooper Bo Hubbard initiated his emergency equipment to stop the vehicle, but Halcomb began to flee. The vehicle fled through Hart, Larue and Hardin Counties. Troopers stopped the car near mile marker 93.

Halcomb was lodged at the Barren County Detention Center. He faces charges of speeding 26 mph or more over the limit (limited access), reckless driving, first degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), first degree wanton endangerment (police officer), second degree criminal mischief, failure to or improper signal, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs (first offense), failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation and resisting arrest.

