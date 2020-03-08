0 Shares

Barbara Gail Ramey, 70, of Glasgow, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020 at her residence. She was born in Glasgow, April 1, 1949, the daughter of the late Willie Robert Syree and the late Nellie Ruth Ogden Syree. Barbara retired from T.J. Samson after 20years, as a switchboard operator. She was a faithful member for over 40 years, of Grider Memorial Baptist Church.

Survivors include one daughter, Dana Stratton of Glasgow; one son, Willie Dee Ramey (Amanda) of Glasgow; grandchildren, Meghan Meadors, Tyler Meadors, Jacob Ramey, Jared Ramey and Angeli Levi; great grandchildren, Jayden and Lillyanna Dunlap; two sisters, Peggy Ramsey (George) of Glasgow and Patricia Taylor (Gerald) of Glasgow; several nieces and nephews and her special buddy, Hayden Wimmer. A special friend, Tanya Houchens also survives.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Franklin D. Ramey.

Funeral services will be 2:00pm Wednesday, March 12, 2020 at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the New Salem Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday, from 4:00pm until 8:00pm and Wednesday morning until time for service at the funeral home.

Related