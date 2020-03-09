Helen Bull Russell ( Updated)

0 Shares

Helen Bull Russell, age 80, of Glasgow, KY, passed away Sunday, March 9, 2020. Helen was born in Cumberland County KY and was the daughter of the late Johnny Clay Bull and the late Orthie (Brown) Bull. She moved to Barren County at the age of 6 and was raised and lived the rest of her life there.

Mrs. Russell was a well known educator devoting her career to the Barren County School System. She began teaching in 1971 at Red Cross Elementary, transitioning two years later to the new Barren County High School. Helen then spent the next 40 years serving the High School and Barren County Middle School. She loved the students, teachers and administrators and devoted her professional life to inspiring and encouraging them.

Helen loved her family and the Lord. She was a member of the South Green St. Church of Christ where she also taught, inspired and encouraged.

In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Glennon Russell, one sister, Marcia Rigney, and one great-nephew. She is survived by two sons, Rick Russell (Lisa) – Glasgow, Eddie Russell (Carla) – Glasgow; 3 grandchildren, Emily Dugard – Glasgow, Adam Russell (Raven) – Glasgow, Aaron Russell – Lexington; and 2 great-grandchildren, Jamison Dugard – Glasgow, and Aubrey Russell – Glasgow. She is also survived by two sisters, Runelle (Earl) Jackson and Betty (Mark) Green both of Glasgow, one sister-in-law, Sharon (Larry) Coop of Bowling Green, and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11 AM, Saturday, March 14th at the Barren County High School Auditorium (507 Trojan Trail, Glasgow) with burial to follow at the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation, also at the auditorium, will be Friday from 11 AM to 8 PM and on Saturday from 8 AM until time for the service under the direction of the A F Crow and Son Funeral Home.

Alternate expressions of sympathy can be made with donations to the Helen Russell Future Educator Scholarship and/or the Barren County Reads and Feeds program at the Barren County Board of Education, 202 West Washington St. Glasgow KY 42141, 270-651-3787.

