Norman Lee Coomer ( Updated)

Norman Lee Coomer, 69, Edmonton, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at his residence. Born June 8, 1950 in Columbia, KY, he was a son of the late Frank and Opal Sneed Coomer and the husband of 27 years, to Melissa Stange Coomer, who survives.

He worked as a warehouse supervisor and was a member of Trinity Christian Outreach.

Survivors other than his wife include two daughters, Michelle (Alan) Bradshaw, Russell Springs and Mary Alice Coomer, Edmonton; three sons, Jeremy [Mo] (Jennifer) Coomer, Columbia Ryan (Leticia) Kilgore, Center, and Matthew Coomer, Edmonton; grandchildren, Christina (Levi) Scott, Allen (Jennifer) Shirley, Ricky (Haley) Shirley, , Dillian Coomer, Haley Coomer, Payton Coomer, Rylee Godsey, Dillon Godsey, Robert Bradshaw, Alex Bradshaw and Kayla Bradshaw; 6 great grandchildren; sister in laws, Amy (Kelly) Hatmaker, Andrea Stange and Kerri (Bob) Stange; and two brother in laws, Jimmy (Taylor) Stange and Scott Stange; and three nieces.

He was preceded in death, besides his parents, by two brothers Red and Ronnie Coomer.

Funeral services will be Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at McMurtrey Funeral Home with Brother Freddie Froedge officiating. Burial will follow in the Moore Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, March 13, 2020, 3:00-8:00 P.M. and on Saturday, March 14, 2020 after 8:00 A.M. until time of services at 1:00 P.M.

Memorials may be made to the education fund for Mary and Matthew Coomer and can be left at the funeral home.

