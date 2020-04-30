Barren County High School receives national recognition from Project Lead the Way

7 Shares

Barren County High School Project Lead the Way students, from left, Emma Hughes; Brynn Martin; and Alyssa Thomerson engage each other during a dissection on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Barren County Innovation Zone.

Photo by Brennan Crain/WCLU News

GLASGOW, Ky. – Barren County High School announced Thursday that it has been recognized as a Project Lead The Way (PLTW) Distinguished School for providing broad access to transformative learning opportunities for students through PLTW Biomedical Science and Engineering. It is one of just 143 high schools across the U.S. to receive this honor.

PLTW is a nonprofit organization that serves millions of PreK-12 students and teachers in over 12,200 schools across the U.S., according to a Barren County Schools news release.

“We are honored to receive this recognition from PLTW. Our teachers have done an incredible job implementing the program and have devoted countless hours to training and curriculum development to make PLTW a success at BCHS,” said BCHS Principal Amy Irwin. “The opportunities PLTW offers our students prepares them to achieve in the post-secondary academic setting and in the job market.”

The PLTW Distinguished School recognition honors schools committed to increasing student access, engagement, and achievement in their PLTW programs. Biomedical PLTW teachers at Barren County High School are Lauren Harris and Robert Bauer, and Engineering PLTW teachers are Alicia Page and Carl Owens.

BCHS had to meet certain criteria to receive the accolade, the news release said. BCHS’ criteria include: offer and had students enrolled in at least three PLTW courses; had 25 percent of students or more participate in PLTW courses, or of those who participated in PLTW, at least 33 percent took two or more PLTW courses; had 95 percent of students take the End-of-Course (EoC) assessments; and had strategies and procedures in place that support reasonably proportional representation with regard to race, ethnicity, poverty, gender and can support such claims with relevant data.

Through PLTW programs, students develop STEM knowledge as well as in-demand, transportable skills that they will use both in school and for the rest of their lives, on any career path they take.

“It is a great honor to recognize Barren County High School for their commitment to providing students with an excellent educational experience,” said Dr. Vince Bertram, President and CEO of PLTW. “They should be very proud of their work to ensure students have the knowledge and skills to be career ready and successful on any career path they choose.”

BCHS is part of a community of PreK-12 schools, colleges and universities, and corporate and philanthropic partners across the country united around a passion for providing students with inspiring, engaging, and empowering learning opportunities.

