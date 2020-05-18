Person charged with assault in connection to stabbing incident

1 Shares

Danny Vaughn, 41, was arrested May 14, 2020, after he purportedly stabbed another person along Walnut Street in Glasgow.

(Barren County Detention Center)

GLASGOW, Ky. – An intoxicated person stabbed another person Thursday along Walnut Street.

Glasgow Police said officers responded to a report that an intoxicated had stabbed another person, and that person was in an altercation before the purported stabbing incident.

Danny E. Vaughn Jr., 41, was arrested after police determined he had stabbed another person. Police did not identify the person assaulted.

Vaughn is charged with second-degree assault and is scheduled to appear in court May 18 at 9 a.m. His bond is set at $5,000.

