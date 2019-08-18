0 Shares

The 5th Annual Scottie Bowl will take place Friday, August 23rd at Hank Royse Stadium. Advance tickets will be on sale Monday, Aug 19th through noon on Friday, August 23rd. Advance tickets are $8. Tickets at the gate will be $10. Senior passes and season passes ARE NOT valid for this event

Gates will open at 4 pm.

Allen Co- Scottsville vs Elizabethtown 5pm

Glasgow vs Larue Co 8pm

Sports Director Joe Myers informs on when WCLU will be on the air with the sports broadcast