WCLU

Your Home for Local


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy

5th Annual Scottie Bowl

by Leave a Comment

Tweet
Share
0 Shares

The 5th Annual Scottie Bowl will take place Friday, August 23rd at Hank Royse Stadium.  Advance tickets will be on sale Monday, Aug 19th through noon on Friday, August 23rd. Advance tickets are $8.  Tickets at the gate will be $10.  Senior passes and season passes ARE NOT valid for this event

Gates will open at 4 pm.

Allen Co- Scottsville vs Elizabethtown  5pm

Glasgow vs Larue Co  8pm

Sports Director Joe Myers informs on when WCLU will be on the air with the sports broadcast

      081819jmyers

Reader Interactions

Please Leave a Reply