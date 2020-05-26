0 Shares

Hayward Preston, age 91 of Louisville, departed this life on Monday, May 25, 2020 in Prospect, KY. He was born on March 27, 1929 to the late William Richard and Ethel Stinson Preston in Millwood, KY. Hayward and his beloved wife, Bessie, who preceded him in death, were former residents of Edmonson County.

Hayward was a retired maintenance worker from P. Lorillard Tobacco Company. He was a member of Christian Home General Baptist Church, and a proud fifty year member of Washington Meredith Masonic Lodge #355 F&AM. He was a Kentucky Colonel and a devout Wildcats basketball fan.

He leaves to honor his memory— two sisters, Gladys Weedman and Ann Esto; daughter-in-law, Shelia Owens-Phelps; sister-in-law, Sara Jo Preston; two step grandchildren, Michael Drake (Della) and Melissa Drake (Chris Smith) and four step great-grandchildren, Nikka, Uriah, Isabella and Elijah. Besides his wife and parents, he was also preceded in death by his step children, Patty Phelps, Joe Phelps and Rita Drake and his brothers, O.W. Preston and Charles Preston.

Interment will be in Bee Spring Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Hospice Foundation, 2120 Newburg Road, Louisville, KY 40205.

SERVICES WILL BE PRIVATE

Related