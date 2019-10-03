67-Year-Old identified as victim of fatal accident involving pedestrian

0 Shares

STANVILLE, Ky.–Kentucky State Police is investigating a pedestrian fatality in Stanville.

Police say, just before 8:30 Wednesday evening they received a 911 call of a pedestrian that was hit by a vehicle in the northbound lane of US Highway 23. Both lanes were shut down for a short period.

The pedestrian has been pronounced deceased. At this time there are no other reported injuries from this crash.

It is not known at this time if the pedestrian was attempting to cross the roadway or only walking on the road when struck by the vehicle.

The investigation of this fatality continues this morning. At this time there are no charges pending, alcohol or drugs are not suspected to be involved pending blood toxicology reports. The victim Jerry Hackworth (67 YOA) from the Beaver community in Floyd County.