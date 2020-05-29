7 shot at Louisville protest over fatal police shooting

0 Shares

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — At least seven people were shot as protesters in Louisville demonstrated against the killing of Breonna Taylor, a black woman fatally shot by police in her home in March.

Louisville police confirmed in a statement there were at least seven shooting victims, with at least one person in critical condition. A spokesman says no officers fired their service weapons and that there were “some arrests.”

The Courier Journal reports around 500 to 600 demonstrators marched through the Kentucky city’s downtown Thursday night.

Thursday’s demonstration came as protesters across the country have demonstrated against the death of a black man, George Floyd, in Minneapolis police custody.

