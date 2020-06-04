9-month-old among virus-related deaths reported in Kentucky

33 Shares

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s governor says the state’s latest coronavirus-related deaths include a 9-month-old.

Gov. Andy Beshear said Wednesday that the infant was among eight more people whose deaths are connected to the virus. Those deaths raise the statewide death toll to 450 since the pandemic began. Beshear says the infant’s death is a reminder of how deadly the virus can be. The infant was from Hopkins County in western Kentucky.

The governor also announced 265 more coronavirus cases in Kentucky. That raises the statewide total to more than 10,400.

