911 Activity

2 Shares

The Barren County Sheriff’s office was busy Friday responding to several accidents. The first accident was reported with injuries Friday morning just after 10:30. The accident was on East Hiseville Main Street. The Sheriff’s office was assisted by the Hiseville Volunteer Fire Department and Barren-Metcalfe EMS.

The Sheriff’s office then responded to an accident just after 1:30 on the Austin Tracy Road. The Sheriff’s office was assisted by the Austin Tracy Volunteer Fire Department and Barren-Metcalfe EMS.

About an hour after that accident the Sheriff’s office then responded to New Salem Road to reports of an accident. The Sheriff’s office was assisted by the East Barren Volunteer Fire Department and the Barren-Metcalfe EMS.

Related