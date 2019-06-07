911 activity report for June 7, 2019

0 Shares

There were several accidents on Interstate 65 yesterday.

According to this morning’s 911 activity report, the first accident occurred around 5:52 p.m. at the 47 mile marker on I-65 southbound.

The Park City Fire Department, Barren-Metcalfe EMS and Kentucky State Police all responded.

The next recorded accident was at 6:37 p.m. around the 45 mile marker in the northbound lane.

The Park City Fire Department, Cave City Fire Department, Barren-Metcalfe EMS and Kentucky State Police all responded.

The final accident with injury was recorded at 7:58 p.m. around the 51 mile marker in the southbound lanes of Interstate 65.

The Park City Fire Department, Cave City Fire Department, Barren-Metcalfe EMS and Kentucky State Police all responded.