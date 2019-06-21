A brighter future: Barren County Detention Center residents complete GED, classes

0 Shares

Nearly 30 Barren County Detention Center residents celebrated accomplishments in a ceremony at the jail Thursday.

Some residents completed classes like anger management, moral recognition therapy and GED courses. The GED classes are made available through the South-Central Kentucky Community and Technical College.

Michael Whitlow received his GED through the program at Barren County Detention Center. He says the classes have given him a new outlook on life since he was first incarcerated.

Ricky Wooten spoke to the program graduates. Wooten works with the Office of Rehabilitation to secure jobs and lives for inmates after their release.

While Wooten has a graduate degree, he admitted to the crowd he was a high school dropout, requiring him to get a GED before college.

Jailer Aaron Bennet gave the residents a challenge.

Whitlow says his new outlook on life includes pursuing work in ministry and mechanic work. He also plans to be the father and grandfather he was made to be.

Wooten gave the inmates one last piece of advice.

As for Whitlow, he plans to use his skills to become a better member of society.