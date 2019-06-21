WCLU

A brighter future: Barren County Detention Center residents complete GED, classes

Michael Whitlow receives his GED from tri-county detention center coordinator Brian Becker. Whitlow plans to pursue ministry or mechanics.

Nearly 30 Barren County Detention Center residents celebrated accomplishments in a ceremony at the jail Thursday.

Some residents completed classes like anger management, moral recognition therapy and GED courses. The GED classes are made available through the South-Central Kentucky Community and Technical College.

Michael Whitlow received his GED through the program at Barren County Detention Center. He says the classes have given him a new outlook on life since he was first incarcerated.

      062119hindering

Ricky Wooten spoke to the program graduates. Wooten works with the Office of Rehabilitation to secure jobs and lives for inmates after their release.

      062119Wootenonjobs

While Wooten has a graduate degree, he admitted to the crowd he was a high school dropout, requiring him to get a GED before college.

      062119Wootenonlife

Jailer Aaron Bennet gave the residents a challenge.

      062119Bennettneedtobe

Whitlow says his new outlook on life includes pursuing work in ministry and mechanic work. He also plans to be the father and grandfather he was made to be.

      062119usingit

Wooten gave the inmates one last piece of advice.

      062119Gettingout

As for Whitlow, he plans to use his skills to become a better member of society.

      062119Achieveinsociety

