A.F. Crow and Son Funeral Home restricts visitation, implements Facebook Live for memorial services

GLASGOW, Ky. – Per a directive from state government officials, one area funeral home has implemented visitation and funeral attendance restrictions.

Gov. Andy Beshear directed restaurants and similar facilities to limit their face-to-face interactions with the public. That directive also urged funeral homes to limit funeral practices to immediate family and those closest to the deceased.

“We’re concerned not only for the safety of the people that we serve, and their loved ones, but we’re also concerned with our families,” said Kevin Beaty, managing funeral director at A.F. Crow and Son Funeral Home. “We are a part of this community, and we want to help with this unusual time that we’re going through with this pandemic. We want to do out part, and we really have no other alternative but to adhere to what was handed down by Gov. Beshear.”

The funeral home, with permission from families, will try to facilitate visitations and memorial services. Beaty said those that aren’t immediate family members can view those services via Facebook Live.

“Families at home can get on our website, and watch a memorial service or something dignified,” Beaty said.

While the limitations exist, Beaty said the funeral home will not close its doors. He said families can continue using the funeral home’s services.

“Our crowd sizes and our visitations, we will alter going forward until we’re given a different directive,” Beaty said.

Current visitations and funerals already planned are to run as normal, according to Beaty. The funeral home is working with families to limit crowd sizes.

