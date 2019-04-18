0 Shares

Aaron Tyler Wingfield, 19, of Bowling Green passed away April 16, 2019 in Smiths Grove, Kentucky.

The Leitchfield native was born May 27, 1999 to Larry and Tonja (Murphy) Wingfield. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Betty Cardwell; grandfather, Larry Murphy; and great-grandparents. Aaron loved to hunt and fish, spending time with his family and nieces and nephews who he loved greatly. He attended Warren Central High School and graduated from Lighthouse Academy where he participated in Army ROTC. Aaron also attended Lincoln Tech Automotive Mechanic School in Nashville.

In addition to his parents, he is also survived by sisters, Ashley Roberts (Tim) and Clarissa Alford (Shawn); nieces, Madison Wingfield and Kylee Alford; nephews, Carson, Blaze, and Liam Alford; grandparents, Larry and Peggy Basham and Elvis Cardwell; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at the J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel with visitation from 2 until 8 p.m. Sunday and from 9 until service time Monday. Burial will take place at Fairview Cemetery.