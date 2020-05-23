Absentee Ballot Application Portal Online

14 Shares

Gov. Beshear said Friday that a new Absentee Ballot Application Portal is now online. A link to the State Board of Elections’ portal can be found at govoteky.com. He urged everyone who plans to vote in next month’s primary elections to go to the portal and request an absentee mail-in ballot.

The deadline to register to vote is May 26. You can register to vote at elect.ky.gov.

Gov. Beshear also announced Friday that new guidance will be made available regarding youth sports.

The Governor previously said some youth sports would be allowed to resume June 15.

The guidance reflects advice from the Kentucky Department for Public Health, guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, best practices from other states, as well as input from Kentucky youth sports leagues, professional teams and the Kentucky High School Athletic Association.

