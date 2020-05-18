Accident along Roseville Road sends one to hospital

0 Shares

GLASGOW, Ky. – An accident with injury occurred along Roseville Road earlier this month.

A 2000 GMC Sierra truck crashed in a curve on the roadway on May 6. Police said Devin Hall was driving northbound in the truck and lost control of the vehicle while entering a curve on the roadway. Hall’s vehicle crashed into a guardrail.

Glasgow Police said Hall was transported to T.J. Samson Hospital for injuries, and he was wearing a seat belt.

The Glasgow Police Department reported the accident Monday morning.

