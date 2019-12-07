21 Shares

Yesterday the Glasgow Police Department responded to an injury accident at the intersection of Veterans Outer Loop and New Bowling Green Road. A 2004 Ford Explorer being driven by Franshaska Bradshaw of Glasgow was traveling southbound on Veterans Outer Loop attempting to turn onto New Bowling Green Road and pulled into the path of a 2006 Chrysler being driven by William Caldwell of Cave City. Caldwell was traveling northbound on Veterans Outer Loop. A juvenile passenger in Bradshaw’s vehicle, Caldwell and a passenger Cassandra Caldwell were all transported to TJ Samson Hospital by the Barren-Metcalfe EMS. The accident was investigated by Officer Tim Maniere and assisted by the Glasgow Fire Department and Barren-Metcalfe EMS.

